Croma launches its summer campaign 'Magical Summer'

The ad beautifully enhances and integrates Croma’s products and furthers its philosophy of bringing happiness to the customer’s doorstep. The film also highlights Croma’s key brand proposition of helping customers choose the right product for their needs and aspirations with worry-free post-purchase experience and lifetime service assurance. The commercial focuses on upgrading refrigerators and opens with a young man lost in thought, trying to figure out how to retrieve a box of delicious yogurt from a fridge filled with other stuff but accidentally knocking over all the items in the refrigerator. Another shows a family of four sleeping in a classic "army camp" way to enjoy the air from a small fan rolling in sync. Hilariously enough, in tossing and turning, the parents end up falling off the bed.