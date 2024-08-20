Croma’s 'Past Tech Present' film series highlights legacy of today’s technology

Shibashish Roy, deputy CEO of Croma Infiniti-Retail, spoke about the thought behind the series, “Technology has always been at the heart of progress. It is important to remember that the gadgets and electronics we enjoy today are a result of decades of innovation, passion, and dedication. ‘Past Tech Present’ is our way of saluting those who are preserving the art and soul of a bygone era for our generation. And in doing so, are inspiring us at Croma to build an authentic, thoughtful, and connected future.”