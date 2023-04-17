Crompton launches a new campaign for its new product

Speaking about the brand’s latest TVC campaign, Pragya Bijalwan, CMO - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, “There are BLDC fans in the market and they do deliver energy savings, however, when we went to the consumers, we understood that while they are looking for savings on their electricity bill, the core need still remains ‘air delivery’. The consumer is not ready to compromise on the category hygiene. Through this campaign, we intend to communicate this very thought of Crompton’s product performance by highlighting the superior air delivery and innovative technology that goes behind making our energy efficient ceiling fans. Our campaign encourages the consumer to see the difference of results between a regular BLDC Fan and Crompton’s ActivBLDC Fan, where the protagonist of the film experiences comfort with ActivBLDC fans. We are very pleased to launch this campaign that captures and communicate Crompton’s innovative ActivBLDC fans which delivers Full-on energy savings and Full-on air delivery”.