Crompton launches 'Sculpted, Not Made' campaign for Fluido Fans

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has launched its latest campaign, 'Sculpted, Not Made', introducing Crompton Fluido Fans. The new range features fluidic, sculpted ceiling fans designed to combine functionality with aesthetics, aiming to align ceiling fan design with modern home décor.

It is this design disconnect that Crompton addresses with its latest product innovation and new campaign ‘Sculpted, Not Made’. The TV commercial highlights the design of Fluido Fans, featuring seamless, flowing forms that offer a modern look. The campaign aims to position Crompton as a leader in innovative ceiling fan design.

Speaking about the company’s latest campaign, Tanmay Prusty, CMO – Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, said, “At Crompton, we don’t begin with design—we begin with people: with how they live and what they truly value in the spaces they call home. Over the years, we’ve seen homes evolve into reflections of individual style and self-expression. As the leader in the fans category, we understood that the modern fan couldn’t remain just a ceiling utility—it had to evolve into something more personal. That’s exactly what led us to create Fluido. Every element—from its fluid curves inspired by nature’s flowing forms to its sculptural balance—has been thoughtfully crafted to make a bold statement. Along with the superior performance that Fluido delivers with our trusted Crompton engineering, it also reimagines the fan as a seamless part of the living space, one that adds character and elevates the room. Fluido reflects our design-first approach, where innovation meets artistry and intention shapes every detail. It’s more than a product—it’s how we envision the future of home décor. Our new campaign, ‘Sculpted, Not Made’, captures this vision beautifully, portraying Fluido not as an appliance, but as a piece of art designed to belong. As the category leader, we’re proud to once again raise the bar—not just for performance, but for design that truly connects with today’s lifestyle”

The newly released film, conceptualised by BBDO, is set in a sculptor’s studio and an art auction. It shows a sculptor crafting seamless, fluid sculptures. The final reveal is the Crompton SilentPro Fluido Wave fan, displayed as a masterpiece. The fan is eventually placed in the living room of the highest bidder, highlighting its design and elegance.

This 360-degree campaign will be launched on television and will further be amplified through various other mediums.