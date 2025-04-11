Crompton promises fast cooling with #AankhBandKarkeLeLo campaign

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has launched its latest summer campaign, “Aankh Band Karke Le Lo”. Showcasing its range of innovative and high-performance air coolers, this campaign goes beyond a simple advertisement—it’s a declaration of Crompton’s commitment to cooling solutions that consumers can trust blindly.

The campaign captures the confidence and trust consumers place in a brand that has delivered for generations. The film brings this sentiment alive through a relatable story that underlines why Crompton remains the preferred choice for effortless, effective cooling—summer after summer.

Speaking about the company’s latest campaign, Tanmay Prusty, CMO – Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, said, “Every summer brings its own set of challenges, with soaring temperatures making it essential for consumers to find a cooling solution they can trust. Dependable cooling is more than just a luxury, it’s a necessity. Fan & Pumps are the heart of any air cooler & as India’s No. 1 brand in Fans & Residential Pumps, we don’t just understand cooling; we perfect it. Backed by our expertise in airflow technology, Crompton Air Coolers are designed to deliver powerful, long-lasting performance, even in peak summer. Our latest campaign, ‘Aankh Bandh Karke Le Lo,’ embodies the deep trust that generations of consumers have placed in Crompton—knowing that they can depend on us with absolute confidence. Through this campaign, we celebrate the assurance that comes with a brand that consistently delivers on its promise. With the refreshing power of #JaldiCooling, Crompton Air Coolers ensure a cooling experience so reliable that it needs no second thought.”

Set against the backdrop of a sweltering summer day, the film opens with a couple stepping out of their home, bracing for the scorching heat. As they wait for the elevator, they notice a family inside—calmly holding a Crompton Air Cooler box, eyes closed in quiet confidence.

Intrigued, the couple steps outside and begins to notice a pattern—young boys unloading a Crompton Air Cooler box from a pickup truck, a girl confidently crossing the street with one in hand. Everywhere they look, people are choosing Crompton Air Coolers, all with their eyes shut - radiating absolute trust.

Their curiosity piqued, the couple arrives at a retail store—only to find a crowd emerging, each with a Crompton Air cooler box and eyes gently shut, yet radiating calm and contentment.

Inside the store, the woman finally asks the question lingering on their minds: “Shall we go ahead and buy Crompton Air cooler?”. The salesperson responds with conviction: “India ke No. 1 Fans aur Pumps ka bharosa hai… Aankh band karke le lo.”

The film closes with the couple now back home, eyes shut, basking in the cool breeze of their new Crompton Air Cooler—perfectly capturing the sentiment of #AankhBandKarkeLeLo and the comforting assurance of #JaldiCooling, backed by the trust of India’s leading fans & residential pumps brand.

Josy Paul, chairperson & CCO BBDO India, said, “Our task was to drive awareness for Crompton in the Air Coolers category. The challenge was to rise above the noise of 'sameness' in the category, while building on our current proposition of Jaldi Cooling. We focused on the one thing that differentiates Crompton from the others - we are the leading players and expert in fans and residential pumps with a legacy of over 8 decades. It was about Crompton's expertise coupled with their time-tested trust. From these core values was born our creative idea - You can buy our Air Coolers with your eyes closed.”

This 360-degree campaign will be aired and amplified across various platforms, including TV, Digital, Print, OOH and Cinema.