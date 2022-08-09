Crompton reveals the ‘The Secret of Fine Taste’ in its TVC for Ameo-Neo Mixer Grinder

Capturing the nuances of everyday cooking, the newly launched TVC conceptualized by BBDO demonstrates the approach of 2 characters – the Crompton man and the regular man that represent the very notion of eat to live and live to eat good food. In a split screen, the film shows a humorous cook-off where both of them are grinding various spices and ingredients into their mixer grinders. On one hand the Crompton man is enjoying his meticulous cooking with the Crompton mixer grinder that focuses on creating the perfect blend of the finest spices and the smoothest purees resulting in a tasty dish and a happy cook. On the other hand, the regular man, bound by a gloomy ambience and a sour mood fails to deliver a flavorful outcome leaving behind a trail of grainy textures, a messy kitchen and a dreadful taste. From a disorganized to an organized experience, from a somber demeanor to an exciting attitude, the film emphasizes the difference in kitchens, finest of details and the output from the mixers. By taking fine grinding to a new level, the Crompton man invites the other guy over to his station subtly hinting at Crompton’s Ameo-Neo Mixer Grinder which is his The Secret of Fine Taste as it’s powered by MaxiGrind Technology which gives a much efficient finer grinding.

The 360-degree campaign will be launched on television and will further be amplified through various other mediums of the media.