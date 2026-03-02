Crompton rolls out AI-powered Holi film around ‘Bina Ruke, Jyaada Chale’

As Holi celebrations unfold across homes and neighbourhoods, access to steady water flow becomes central to keeping the festivities going. Marking the occasion, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has released a digital film titled ‘Crompton Pumps - Bina Ruke, Jyaada Chale’, using AI-enabled storytelling to highlight the role of consistent pump performance during the festival.

The film draws from everyday Holi moments, from early morning preparations to extended hours of water play. Through simple, relatable situations, it reflects how uninterrupted water pressure helps maintain the rhythm of celebration, even as the day progresses.

Visually, the film blends festive scenes with smooth transitions that mirror continuous pump operation. The narrative focuses on strong suction and steady water flow, positioning these as enablers of uninterrupted celebration rather than the centrepiece themselves.

Commenting on the campaign, Tanmay Prusty, chief marketing officer, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, said, “Holi is a celebration filled with movement, energy and togetherness. With ‘Bina Ruke, Jyaada Chale,’ we wanted to reflect that celebratory momentum while showcasing the importance of uninterrupted performance. Leveraging AI-enabled storytelling allowed us to interpret festive energy in a contemporary format, while staying rooted in everyday experiences. At Crompton, we remain focused on designing products that deliver reliably across seasons and occasions.”

Set in a colour-filled residential setting, the film captures small, playful moments — from friendly water fights to families enjoying the festivities together. These scenes collectively underline how dependable water flow supports longer, uninterrupted celebrations.

The campaign will be promoted across digital platforms during the festive period, supported by social media engagement. Through this initiative, Crompton continues to align its pump portfolio with everyday usage occasions where reliability and performance matter most.