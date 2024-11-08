Crompton's New TVC highlights energy saving water heaters for homes

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, a consumer electricals brand, has launched its latest TVC for its new range of 5-star rated water heaters. The campaign, titled ‘Crompton Geyser On Energy Savings Full On!’ addresses this everyday concern, showcasing how Crompton's water heating solutions offer worry-free convenience while reducing energy consumption and household utility costs.

The new TVC draws on a relatable consumer insight—many households experience the constant worry of whether their geyser has been turned off, as they try to strike a balance between using hot water and conserving energy. Families want to enjoy hot water without the constant need to monitor their appliances, especially during busy mornings. This everyday anxiety is the core of Crompton’s new TVC/ campaign which portrays a family's concern over their geyser and introduces a solution to this common problem - Crompton’s 5-star rated water heaters. Crompton's water heaters are designed with energy-efficient technology to reduce electricity usage, providing hot water while minimising energy waste and controlling costs.

Speaking about the company’s latest campaign, Pragya Bijalwan, CMO – Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals said, “In recent times, energy saving is an everyday struggle common in many households. However, consumers today are well researched/ informed and prioritise making smart choices in everything they buy or do. The same holds true for appliances as well where consumers would want to make smart choices by opting for energy efficient appliances. When it comes to water heaters, they seek products that are energy efficient. Being a brand that has always kept the concerns of our consumers as our top priority, we decided to address the same with our latest TVC. Our new ‘Crompton Geyser On Energy Savings Full On!' campaign uses humour and relatability to highlight a common household struggle: the constant worry about energy consumption. We wanted to show consumers that it's possible to enjoy the comfort of hot water without compromising on energy efficiency. Our 5-star rated water heaters provide smart solutions that ensure efficient energy use and lower electricity bills, allowing consumers to enjoy hot water worry-free.”



The newly released lighthearted film captures the everyday anxiety families experience when trying to ensure energy efficiency at home. The film unfolds with each family member—from the busy father to the concerned grandmother—repeatedly asking their exasperated maid, 'Geyser off hai na?' As the tension builds, the maid eventually panics and blurts out that, 'yes geyser is off'. Only to realise the next morning that the geyser was left on. However, instead of alarm, the family breaks into smiles this time as their regular geyser has been replaced with a Crompton 5-star water heater, reassuring each other with, 'Koi baat nahin, Crompton hai - India’s No. 1 5-star water heater. The TVC cleverly highlights the trust consumers place in Crompton’s innovative technology, concluding with the reassuring tagline: Crompton Geyser On Energy Savings Full On!.

The 360-degree campaign will launch on television during the India vs. South Africa T20 series and will expand across other media platforms.



Josy Paul, chairperson and CCO BBDO India, said, “Our new campaign for Crompton taps into the real-life concerns of families about energy consumption, particularly with appliances that are crucial yet often left running. The 'Crompton Geyser On Energy Savings Full On!' the film cleverly addresses the relatable 'Did I turn it off?' dilemma through humour and heart, portraying a typical family’s repeated worry over their geyser being left on. This story allows Crompton’s 5-star rated water heaters to take centre stage as the smart, reliable solution that frees families from energy-wastage anxieties. By blending this light-hearted narrative with Crompton’s trusted reputation for quality and efficiency, we've aimed to show that energy-saving appliances can both simplify life and reduce costs. We're excited about this campaign to reach homes and help Crompton be synonymous with worry-free, energy-efficient living."