Crossbeats onboards Suryakumar Yadav as Brand Ambassador for its smartwatch segment

Crossbeats, has roped in ace cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as the brand ambassador for its smartwatch category. This is the first time Crossbeats has signed a brand ambassador since its inception.
This dynamic collaboration would resonate with a wide audience, great dependability and high performance. The collaboration promises to be a game changer for Crossbeats as it will open doors for the brand to penetrate the new market.
Archit Agarwal, co-founder of Crossbeats said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with SKY and extend a warm welcome to him into the Crossbeats family. His consistency as a match-winner reflects Crossbeats' energetic and dependable persona”.
On this association with Crossbeats- Suryakumar Yadav, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, said, “I have always believed in innovation, style and walking the extra mile for excellence. I am excited to partner with Crossbeats for their smartwatches category, which also pushes boundaries to strive for performance, design, aesthetics and technology.”
Crossbeats has always been the industry leader, however, this collaboration promises to be a game changer as it will open doors to penetrate the new market. With this new development, the brand is looking at redefining the smartwatch experience for the new generation and rigorously pushing its smartwatch segment in India. It is set to tap into new audiences and take the world of smartwatches by storm.