Crosshairs Communication bags PR and influencer marketing mandate for Seaform

Crosshairs Communication, the Delhi-based public relations (PR) and social media agency, bagged the PR mandate for Seaform Kitchens and Wardrobes, makers of the German kitchen and wardrobe solutions.
The agency will be responsible for increasing brand awareness and media visibility for Seaform.
Seaform brings flexibility, functionality, and sophistication to your day-to-day kitchen tasks.
The group has recent expanded into other markets like Japan, Asia, Israel and Australia, Europe, has established the brand as one of the top global players in the luxury interiors sector.
Commenting on the tie-up Stuti Jalan, founder & managing director, Crosshairs Communication said, “We are thrilled at the prospect of working with a company that will help to recognize a more comfortable and secure society by providing comfortable living space. We have expertise in addressing the communication goals and image-building expectations of the brand. We believe in innovation and ideation with the inspired punch.”