Crosshairs Communication bags PR and social media mandate for It’s A 10 Haircare

Public relations and social media agency Crosshairs Communication has successfully added another brand to its portfolio as they bagged a PR and social media mandate for the well-established brand It’s A 10 Haircare by the self-made entrepreneur, founder and CEO herself, Carolyn Aronson. The agency is responsible for creating brand awareness as well as recognizing and distributing the brands products that are available in India.
It’s A 10 Haircare, is a well-known professional hair care line that sells exceptional multipurpose products through salons and beauty supply stores all over the world. It's a 10 Haircare is committed to providing customers with the best hair experience possible as one of the world's only female-owned professional hair care brands. It's a 10 Haircare's collection include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products that have been perfected and simplified into a single line, providing solutions to all hair care needs.
Crosshairs Communications will proudly be handling It’s A 10 Haircare’s social media as well as their PR communications in India. The agency’s main objective is to bring brand awareness to locals, catering to a range of new audiences, and sharing products available to the Indian market.
Some best seller mentions of the products that are now available in India are from their ‘Miracle’ line which consists of leave-in serums, shampoos, conditioners, masks and so on. In this regard, the agency looks forward to working with the successful brand, It’s A 10 Haircare as they both embark on their future opportunities.
Stuti Jalan, the founder of Crosshairs Communication, who is more than thrilled to be partnering with the company It's A 10 Haircare, says "Crosshairs Communication persistently strives to meet the expectations of the brands on board. We are experts at addressing the brand's communication objectives and image-building requirements. We are overjoyed and ecstatic for the necessary responsibilities and commitments that come along.”