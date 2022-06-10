Crosshairs Communication bags PR mandate for Better Beauty

The agency will be responsible for managing the end-to-end PR solutions for the brand in India
Public Relations and Social Media Agency Crosshairs Communication has included another brand in the list and bagged PR mandate for Better Beauty, launched by actor Anita Hassanandani, and will now be responsible for crafting and managing the brand’s key messaging across the Indian markets.
Actor Anita Hassanandani’s brand Better Beauty offers a luxurious, sustainably-crafted and scientific skincare range, on a mission to deliver a clean and conscious product range that is biocompatible, pure, potent and proven. The brand sits on the intersection of luxury and eco-consciousness with its cruelty-free, paraben-free, SLS and mineral-oil free claimed product range.
Crosshairs Communications will now be piloting Better Beauty PR communication, thus securing a clear mandate to disseminate to disseminate the goodness of clean and potent skincare products in the clean beauty market. The brand will veritably strengthen the core expertise of the agency.
Founder of Crosshairs Communication, Stuti Jalan who is elated about joining forces with the brand Better Beauty, further adds, “Crosshairs Communication perpetually thrives to live up to the expectations of the brands on board. We believe and expertise in addressing the communication goals and image building expectations of the brand. We are more than happy and thrilled for the imperative duties and responsibilities that tag along.”