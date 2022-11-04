Crosshairs Communication bags PR mandate for India Today Conclave-Mumbai

Crosshairs will be responsible for crafting and managing the event’s key messaging and update event related communication across the country.
India Today Conclave is India's most coveted leadership event in Asia, Award winning Public Relation and Social Media agency Crosshairs Communication has bagged the PR mandate for the India Today Conclave Mumbai yet again. The agency has been associated with the highly reputed platform for intellectual exchange for 10 years.
The India Today Conclave, Mumbai edition, will be an impactful platform that will bring together an inspirational array of cutting edge entrepreneurs, authors, inventors, cultural icons, activists, artists and political leaders from across the world.
Stuti Jalan, founder & managing director, Crosshairs Communication said “Crosshairs Communication persistently strives to meet the expectations of the event. We have a team of experts who outline strategic communication objectives and image-building requirements. We have been associated with India Today Conclave for almost a decade now and have also won awards regarding our outstanding performance at the event.”