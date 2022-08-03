Crossword PR wins the digital marketing mandate for OM Book Shop and OM Books International

OBI headquartered in Noida publishes works of popular and literary literature.
One of the biggest English-language trade publishers in the Indian subcontinent, Om Books International has long been a major player in the country’s publishing and retail sectors. In addition, the distributors and publishers subsidiary Om Book Shop, has chosen New Delhi-based PR firm Crossword Public Relations as its partner in digital and social media marketing.
OBI, which has its headquarters in Noida, has published best-selling works of popular and literary literature. Along with other genres, OBI has produced a number of books on the entertainment industry, producing photo essays and monographs on art and architecture.
Ajay Mago, publisher of Om Books International and Sanjay Mago CEO of Om Book Shop, commented on the appointment “We are thrilled to have Crossword PR as our Digital and Social Media Marketing Mandate and believe that their skills and teamwork will help us reach new heights. Together, we strive to build targeted and effective marketing that will help the development of consumer-centric, appealing communications.”
Rajnish Jain, founder of Crossword PR, expressed his enthusiasm for the alliance “We are overjoyed to be working with Om Books International and Om Book Shop. By being creative, inventive, and engaging, our team will collaborate to develop some excellent campaigns and tactics that will assist them in achieving their communication objectives.”