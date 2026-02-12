Crunchyroll brings anime into India’s mainstream with ‘Ready to Anime?’ campaign

Crunchyroll, the global destination for anime, has unveiled its latest India brand campaign, ‘Ready to Anime?’, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Shubman Gill. The two-part ad film captures anime’s rapid rise in India as a mainstream part of everyday entertainment. The first film will debut during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with additional integrations across Shark Tank India Season 5 on Sony LIV, extending anime’s visibility across live sport, streaming, and everyday viewing moments.

The campaign comes at a time when anime’s popularity in India is accelerating across age groups. A study conducted by the National Research Group in 2025, commissioned by Crunchyroll, found that 62% of general entertainment consumers surveyed in India say they “love” or “like” Japanese anime. Among teens, enthusiasm is even stronger, with 74% identifying as anime fans, making them the most engaged age group.

The film opens on a shoot set where Rashmika, an anime fan, recommends the popular anime series Solo Leveling to Shubman. What begins as a routine moment quickly takes a playful turn when Shubman repeatedly appears distracted by his phone, leaving everyone around confused and Rashmika amused. The reveal: he’s engrossed in watching anime on Crunchyroll. The moment reinforces the campaign’s central insight — once you step into the world of anime, it’s hard to step away.

Rashmika brings warmth and authenticity as a passionate anime fan, while Shubman offers an unexpected and relatable entry point for new viewers. Together, they represent a crossover that reflects anime’s growing resonance with longtime fans and newcomers alike.

“As anime continues to grow in India, it’s evolving into a natural part of everyday entertainment,” said Raúl González Bernal, vice president of regional marketing at Crunchyroll. “By bringing together anime superfan Rashmika and a newer fan like Shubman, two influential voices from film and sport, the campaign reflects how anime today connects with audiences across interests and backgrounds. Their participation underscores how anime has become part of broader cultural conversations in India.”image.png

The campaign, conceptualised by Tilt Brand Solutions and produced by StudioQ (both a part of Quotient Ventures), will roll out nationally across television, CTV, digital, and social media platforms. The second film will be released during the upcoming IPL season.