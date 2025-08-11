Cult launches ‘Do Nothing Class’ to highlight rest in fitness progress

Cult, a fitness platform, is focusing on rest this National Lazy Day. The brand launched the ‘cult Do Nothing Class’ campaign to highlight that rest is important for real progress in fitness.

The campaign highlights that while many track workouts, steps, and personal records, fewer focus on recovery. Recovery is when the body repairs and grows stronger. With the ‘cult Do Nothing Class’, the brand emphasises rest as an important part of fitness, not just a break.

The brand film opens inside a cult centre, where members arrive ready for their usual high-energy group workout. Instead, they walk into hammocks, bean bags and trainers in loungewear. No warm-ups, no squats, no burpees. Just breathing, sipping tea, relaxing in massage chairs or quietly unwinding. This is accompanied by cheeky signages like, “We’ve put a hard limit on effort today”, “Shoes off. Rest on” and “Unleash your chill.”

Siva Kumar Pedhapati, head of brand marketing at cult, said: “Fitness today is often linked with action, intensity and achievement. But recovery is equally important. That is where the real growth happens. With this campaign, we wanted to remind people that rest is not laziness, but an essential part of progress. We hope that it encourages individuals to embrace balance in their fitness and wellness journeys.”

The campaign was active both online and in cult centres in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. About 1,000 members across 30 centres joined the ‘cult Do Nothing’ classes, replacing regular workouts with light movement and guided relaxation.

“Progress and community are at the heart of cult, and we’ll continue to drive conversations that challenge fitness stereotypes and celebrate movement,” Siva said.