Cult.fit launches ‘One More Workout’ campaign to motivate people to get fit this New Year

Scrolling through reels and short videos on social media platforms has become quite a habit and we unknowingly spend hours on it. Another habit we can all relate to is binge-watching content on OTT platforms. Taking a quirky approach towards these habits, the brand has launched two TVCs, the first based on the storyline of ‘one less video, one more workout’ and the other based on ‘one less episode, one more workout’. These TVCs make you wonder, that while you are binge-watching a series if the characters of a show or the short videos come out and stop you from what you are doing and do not let you go to the next episode or scroll until you work out at cult, it would push one towards fitting in one more workout in their schedule. The campaign was conceptualized and written by Girish Narayandass and Anuya Jakatdar, co-founders of Bare Bones Collective, the creative agency behind the campaign.