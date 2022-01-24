CupShup wins digital mandate for Easiloan

As part of the mandate, Cupshup will handle the social media presence and digital brand strategy for Easiloan.
CupShup, a full-service agency, has bagged the digital mandate for Easiloan – a Fintech startup, offering fast & easy digital processing of Home Loans.
As part of the mandate, Cupshup will handle the social media presence and digital brand strategy for Easiloan. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of CupShup’s Mumbai office.
Commenting on the new win, Sidharth Singh, co-founder, CupShup, said “The fintech start up space is witnessing a huge boom in the country. We are delighted to have secured this mandate as it aligns with our vision of enabling a strong digital presence for start-ups across verticals. The challenge that the Easiloan team put forth for us have our creative juices flowing. The problem that team Easiloan is trying to solve is a unique and interesting one and we resonated with the passion with which we were briefed about the challenges.”
“At Easiloan we are trying to transform a large problem into a simplified experience with our technology. We wanted to work with folks who can take this story to world in a creative and engaging way. Few interactions and pilots with Team Cupshup gave us the confidence of working with the right creative minds to tell our story. Kicked to run with this partnership and build a stellar online brand together”, mentioned Pramod Kathuria, CEO & Founder, Easiloan.