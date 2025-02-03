Curefoods rebrands EatFit as ‘Kitchens of EatFit’ with Hrithik Roshan

Curefoods, Bangalore based house of F&B brands, announced the repositioning of its flagship brand EatFit under the new identity, Kitchens of EatFit. The revamped platform will house eight distinct brands, each dedicated to delivering high-quality, nutritious, and authentic food. These brands include EatFit (EF), HRX by EatFit, Great Indian Khichdi (GIK), Homeplate, Chaat Street, Rolls on Wheels, Millet Express, and Madras Curd Rice Company.

Advertisment

Curefoods aims to establish Kitchens of EatFit as a mark of trust, synonymous with the brands’ commitment to the highest standards of food safety and nutrition, with a focus on Zero Chemicals, Zero Trans Fat, and ISO-Certified Kitchens. This initiative underscores Curefood’s dedication to serving food in the best possible way to their customers, ensuring quality, safety, and authenticity in every meal.

Speaking on the repositioning, Ankit Nagori, founder, Curefoods, said, “’Kitchens of EatFit’ represents our unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and authenticity in every meal we serve. This transition is a promise to our customers to uphold the highest standards in food safety and nutrition. With Hrithik Roshan as our brand ambassador and investor, we are set to redefine the future of food, inspiring trust and innovation across the industry.”

A celebrated fitness icon and advocate of healthy living, Hrithik’s association amplifies the brand’s ethos and bolstering the brand’s market presence. Beyond endorsing the brand, Hrithik Roshan has also invested in Kitchens of EatFit, reflecting his belief in its mission.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Hrithik Roshan stated, “As someone passionate about fitness and food, ‘Kitchens of EatFit’ is a natural extension of my values. This partnership is a shared vision to make clean, nutritious, and delicious food accessible to everyone. I’m proud to be part of this journey, starting with HRX by EatFit and now deepening our partnership by endorsing and investing in the brand.”

Under its new identity, Kitchens of EatFit is set to scale operations significantly in over 10 cities in the country.