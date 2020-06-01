Curry Nation offers three months relief from paying retainer fees

Over a call, the creative agency's director, Nagessh Pannaswami, confirms that they are open to discussion about the 'wait period'.
“Unprecedented times call for unconventional measures. Even in advertising,” opens Curry Nation’s latest message for marketers. The Mumbai-based creative agency is offering three months of relief from paying the retainer fees.
Sharing the same, Nagessh Pannaswami, director, Curry Nation on LinkedIn clarified that the agency is offering to rejig advertising costs in these times of crisis. “We have always believed in brand-led business growth and working as partners with our clients. Here's one way to stay true to the partnership. You now have an opportunity to go ahead and be fully active on the brand building front. And leave your financial worries for a discussion with us,” he wrote.
Over a call he tells us that the idea behind the initiative is to help entrepreneurs and marketers by giving them a temporary relief. “We are open to discussion about the same. The wait period could range anything between a month to three months or more depending on the client’s need,” he clarifies.