Curry Nation offers three months relief from paying retainer fees

Sharing the same, Nagessh Pannaswami, director, Curry Nation on LinkedIn clarified that the agency is offering to rejig advertising costs in these times of crisis. “We have always believed in brand-led business growth and working as partners with our clients. Here's one way to stay true to the partnership. You now have an opportunity to go ahead and be fully active on the brand building front. And leave your financial worries for a discussion with us,” he wrote.