Curry Nation to spread EVA fragrances

The integrated mandate was awarded following a multi-agency pitch.
EVA – India’s first and favourite women’s deodorant brand – was launched with an aim to celebrate the young woman of today. Eva celebrates the active, vivacious, wanting to conquer the world attitude of today’s generation of young girls.
Coming from the stable of TTK Healthcare (90-year-old business conglomerate with a presence across several segments of the industry), Eva has mesmerised women from across the nation with its unique, skin-friendly, attractive and innovative fragrances. Incidentally, Eva was the first female deo to launch range ‘No Alcohol’ skin friendly female deo in the country.
In a recent development, TTK had called for a multi-agency pitch for Eva deodorants. The objective of the pitch was to find a brand partner, who could help retain Eva deodorant’s leadership position in the market and also to up the communication by a few decibels to connect with the consumers of today. Mumbai-based Curry Nation Brand Conversations Pvt Ltd has been awarded the integrated creative mandate.
Saket Govind, AGM marketing, said: “We were looking not just for creative agency rather an integrated marketing agency which could work as partner to us. And not just a communication arm. What went in favour of favour of Curry Nation was not only their understanding of Eva as a brand but also fresh approach to connect to today’s generation with keeping the brand core intact. The passion & agility with which Curry Nation works on their brands is certainly very refreshing”
Speaking about the development, Priti J. Nair, founder and director, Curry Nation, said: “Eva has been a pioneer in woman deodorants in India. Coming up with newer innovations and some really new age variant fragrances. Add to that the attitude of the brand has been very much that of a strong solid brand. All of which makes us really happy that we are getting an opportunity to work on the brands advertising strategy and communication.”
The creative mandate involves Curry Nation to craft communication for the wide range of the existing Eva deodorants and for new products launches.
Nagessh Pannaswami, director, Curry Nation, said: “It’s always great to partner a market leader and set the discourse of the category. We are looking forward to some exciting work & new product launches in the category.”