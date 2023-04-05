D2C brand Pilgrim appoints Yami Gautam as its hair care range ambassador

The brand announced the captivating partnership through a powerful TVC and a compelling digital campaign #PilgrimNeDhoondNikaale.
Pilgrim, a D2C personal care brand, introduced its first-ever hair care range ambassador - the stunning Yami Gautam.
As a brand that is committed to being toxin-free, Pilgrim's campaign featuring Yami Gautam strives to emphasize on its unwavering promise of providing the most efficacious solutions for consumers' personal care concerns. With this partnership, the brand further aims to amplify the power of concern-oriented personal care.
The quirky #PilgrimNeDhoondNikale campaign video features Yami being interrogated by curious Korean natives about the secrets behind her luscious locks. With a clever twist, Yami divulges that it's not her but Pilgrim who has discovered these secrets, and she can be seen sharing the secret i.e. the Korean Hair Growth Serum with the fascinated natives. The personal care brand sources these hair care secrets from Jeju Island in South Korea.
Excited about her association with Pilgrim, Yami Gautam said, “Pilgrim haircare products are the reason behind my good hair days and we all know how important that is. The reason Pilgrim haircare products absolutely work is because they have been thoughtfully formulated with the best natural and science-backed ingredients from around the world. That’s why I was so thrilled to reveal these haircare secrets to everyone, and I am glad to be associated with Pilgrim.”
Anurag Kedia, co-founder & CEO, Pilgrim said, “Pilgrim is on an upward curve, continuously gaining consumer trust with our highly efficacious products made with world ingredients. Yami’s belief in the power of concern-oriented personal care products just made her the perfect fit for us and it aligns with what we stand for. Our association with Yami marks an exciting chapter for us as we continue our growth journey in 2023 and beyond.”
Konark Gaur, chief marketing and commercial officer, Pilgrim said, “Our core brand philosophy at Pilgrim is about being deeply consumer-centric and we are passionate about discovering the best ingredients from around the world to offer the best to the Indian consumer. That’s what differentiates us from the other brands. We are excited to amplify our message on multiple digital and traditional mediums, which we are confident will make us the first choice for haircare for millennials and Gen-Z across India.”