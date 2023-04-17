D2C brand Shobitam on board Vidya Balan as brand ambassador

Sharing thoughts on this partnership, Vidya Balan said “I have been forever in awe of the rich tradition of Indian handlooms, and I am glad to associate with a brand that shares the same passion. Shobitam is a leading ethnic fashion brand and I love the beautiful sarees and ethnic wear that they offer to customers. As a brand ambassador, I am pleased to support the vision of Shobitam to work closely with our talented weavers to deliver unique creations with Silk Mark Certified quality to customers globally. Together, we look forward to creating products which truly stand out in quality, variety, value, and service.