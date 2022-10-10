D2C Ecommerce ropes in Rakul Preet Singh as brand ambassador for AccessHer

As part of the endorsement, the actress will be seen as the face of the brand, promoting its contemporary fashion jewelry and accessories.
D2C Ecommerce, the multi-D2C brand ecommerce platform has signed actress Rakul Preet Singh as brand ambassador for its fashion jewelry brand ‘AccessHer’. As part of the endorsement, the actress will be seen as the face of the brand, promoting its contemporary fashion jewelry and accessories, made for all moods, looks and occasions.
With the tagline “Be Your True You”, Rakul will bolster AccessHer’s pan India visibility and appeal to young women from various socio-economic backgrounds. The brand is planning a social media campaign featuring the effervescent actress in the later stages of this partnership.
As the festive season kicks in with fervor after a two year pandemic lull, the entire nation is celebrating, shopping and spending time with family and friends. AccessHer aims to capitalize on this sentiment and establish itself as preferred D2C brand for the best-in-class fashion jewellery, which will include necklace sets, earrings, nose rings, bangles, bracelets, body jewellery, hair accessories, bags, and more.
Commenting on the association, Manish Gupta, founder & CEO, D2C Ecommerce said, “We are elated to have Rakul Preet on-board as the brand ambassador for AccessHer. Keeping up with the pace of the evolving fashion jewellery category, AccessHer has always been the first to bring forth new trends on online marketplaces for its aspirational consumers. Rakul Preet is the perfect choice to represent AccessHer because she resonates with the brand's ethos and target market and is an epitome of fashion, style, success as well as an inspiration and role model for her young fans across India”.
The new brand ambassador of AccessHer, Rakul Preet Singh said, "I am really fond of jewellery and have been a fashion enthusiast since I was a child. Now that I am associated with AccessHer by D2C e-commerce, I can share this passion with a larger audience of young, ambitious, free spirited women.
Given that today is my birthday, there could not have been a better time to announce this partnership. I'm extremely eager to co-create an exclusive collection for all the young beautiful fans of AccessHer, whether it is for work, a party, festival or celebration”.
Focusing on connecting with young working and millennial women, ‘AccessHer’ offers exquisite jewellery and modern accessories that appeal to young women between the age of 20 and 35 years for all her moods, looks & occasions. From vintage traditional ensembles that you can wear to your BFF's wedding or a house puja to stylish statement jewellery for a party or a sparkling minimal office look. AccessHer has always been the first to design and present new trends on online marketplaces for its consumers.