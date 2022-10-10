D2C Ecommerce ropes in Rakul Preet Singh as brand ambassador for AccessHer

Commenting on the association, Manish Gupta, founder & CEO, D2C Ecommerce said, “We are elated to have Rakul Preet on-board as the brand ambassador for AccessHer. Keeping up with the pace of the evolving fashion jewellery category, AccessHer has always been the first to bring forth new trends on online marketplaces for its aspirational consumers. Rakul Preet is the perfect choice to represent AccessHer because she resonates with the brand's ethos and target market and is an epitome of fashion, style, success as well as an inspiration and role model for her young fans across India”.