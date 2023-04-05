D2C luggage brand, Nasher Miles names Rishabh Pant as its brand ambassador

The brand’s commitment also aligns with Rishabh’s vibrant and quirky fashion sense.
Nasher Miles, a new-age digital-first direct-to-consumer (D2C) luggage brand has signed eminent cricketer Rishabh Pant as its brand ambassador. All the products under the brand’s umbrella demonstrate a perfect combo of style, colours, and fun. The collaboration illustrates Nasher Miles’ commitment to crafting stylish, colourful luggage products that enhance travel experiences. The brand’s commitment also aligns with Rishabh’s vibrant and quirky fashion sense, which is strongly reflected in Nasher Miles’ bags and designs. As part of the association, the brand plans to run digital advertisements featuring the famous cricketer to reach an untapped target audience.
As a challenger brand, Nasher Miles strives to make a difference in the incumbent market. In this context, the brand resonates with Rishabh Pant, who has reached peak heights through sheer hard work, perseverance, and his unique style of playing. And the fact that he has done this with the support of those who have been with him through his journey, and staying true to his roots is endearing.
Lokesh Daga, founder & CEO of Nasher Miles says, “In India, cricket cuts across all age groups, segments and geographies, and Rishabh is a well- known Indian wicketkeeper batsman. His unorthodox style of playing and ‘never give up’ attitude has helped him stand apart from others. Considering this, we have chosen Rishabh Pant as the face of our brand. We, Nasher Miles, wish to be the travel partner of consumers through their ups and downs. Through this fruitful collaboration with Rishabh, we hope to reach an extended audience from Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities and even beyond.”
“I am super excited to be the face of Nasher Miles, and I love what they are doing as a new-age brand helping modern consumers flaunt their colourful luggage bags with stunning airport looks. I completely resonate with the brand’s motto of making travel experiences more fun, efficient, and memorable through its wide range of affordable travel bags and accessories. I am happy to be a part of the brand’s journey and looking forward to contributing to its success in all ways possible.”, said Rishabh Pant.
Nasher Miles has emerged as the preferred choice of modern travellers in India. As a bootstrapped company, Nasher Miles offers a wide array of hard-side and soft-side luggage, backpacks and travel accessories. The brand provides an easy and hassle-free return policy; some luggage bags also have a lifetime warranty. Consumers can purchase all Nasher Miles products on its website and major e-commerce websites (like Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, AJIO, and Jio Mart).