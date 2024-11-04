Dabur advertised Chyawanprash under an AQI index; was the placement misleading?

Dabur Chyawanprash’s recent print advertisement has drawn attention for its bold health claim, suggesting that consuming two spoons daily can protect the lungs from smog. This campaign has sparked discussions due to its strategic placement directly beneath the Air Quality Index (AQI) updates in Delhi/NCR, a region known for its significant air pollution, especially after Diwali.

Advertisment

This placement has stirred conversation about the effectiveness of contextual advertising and how brands align themselves with environmental and health narratives.

Amit Garg

Amit Garg, marketing head, health supplements, Dabur India, shares that this isn't the first time it has promoted Chyawanprash's benefits in relation to smog. For the past 5-6 years, especially given the air quality issues in the Delhi NCR region, the brand has highlighted how Chyawanprash can support immunity.

“Chyawanprash contains over 40 herbs, including Amla and Shatavari, which are known for their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and immuno-modulatory properties. These antioxidants help neutralise harmful free radicals in the body, reducing the negative impact of pollutants like PM 2.5 particles. Chyawanprash’s natural ingredients help reduce inflammation, support lung health, and offer immune protection against the harmful effects of these particles. While it’s not a substitute for other precautions like wearing a mask, Chyawanprash can help strengthen the body’s defenses,” he says.

Talking about whether consumers or media publications expressed any concerns regarding the ad, most importantly the claim by the brand, Garg adds that Chyawanprash has been around for generations and is trusted for building immunity and preventing respiratory issues. Consumers are familiar with its benefits for common ailments like coughs and colds, and they know it supports overall respiratory health.

Taking the cognisance of the print ad Manisha Kapoor, CEO and secretary general, Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), informed that ASCI will be investigating this claim for its veracity and it has already written to the advertiser. The evidence will be examined by the company’s expert and the jury.

Manisha Kapoor

She adds that consumers naturally prioritise their health and the well-being of their families, doing everything they can to make safe choices. Brands that can offer real benefits can support consumers in this effort.

“Healthcare advertising has ranked among the top violators, as highlighted in ASCI’s Complaints reports, with 1,569 ad complaints processed last year. Misleading health claims are dangerous, particularly when ads promote unproven benefits—as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic,” she says.

Prathap Suthan, managing partner and chief creative officer, BangInTheMiddle favours the Dabur ad and says that placing the Dabur Chyawanprash ad under the AQI check is a sharp example of context-driven marketing.

Prathap Suthan

It doesn’t introduce a new claim or a seasonal gimmick; instead, it leans on a time-tested product in a setting that feels naturally relevant.

He believes that the 2-spoons advice is something the brand has always said - “remember vaguely."

“Much like ads for cold remedies during rains or dry-skin lotions as soon as the winter chill sets in, it speaks to a basic human instinct: we look for protection when we’re reminded of a threat. Air quality has now become another ‘seasonal’ concern, and seeing Dabur Chyawanprash in this context feels timely, yet familiar. What sets this apart from moment marketing’s more fleeting, surface-level appeals is that Dabur Chyawanprash isn’t a reactive product. This isn’t a new ‘anti-pollution’ formula created to cash in on a trend,” explains Suthan.

According to him, Dabur Chyawanprash, in this context, isn’t opportunistic but reassuring. It represents a reminder that amid all the noise and the flood of short-lived “cures”, some things are still anchored in genuine, enduring purpose.