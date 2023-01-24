Dabur Amla encourages viewers to shatter The Stereotypes

Commenting on the campaign, Ankur Kumar, GM-Marketing, Hair Care from Dabur said, “Dabur Amla has been a trusted hair oil brand with 80+ years of legacy. It has always been fuelled by a mission to empower women to be confident about themselves backed by strong and beautiful hair. Through this campaign, we have taken this conversation forward encouraging women to own and embrace their true selves through strong hair and a strong spirit and not get bogged down by what the outside world might have to say about them”.