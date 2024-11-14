Dabur Chyawanprakash Sugarfree unveils new campaign for 'World Diabetes Day'

Dabur Chyawanprakash Sugarfree, from the house of Dabur launched a new health awareness campaign with a new TVC ‘Aapka Angrakshak’ as a run up to World Diabetes Day. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the need for immunity and importance of maintaining vital organ health for a diabetic along with maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, balanced diet and staying fit.

Speaking about the campaign, Amit Garg, marketing head – health supplements, Dabur India said, “According to an ICMR study, roughly 1 in 4 Indians are either diabetic or are pre-diabetic. Diabetes causes fluctuation in insulin levels which leads to spike in blood sugar levels. This produces harmful free radicals in the body which may affect our vital organs like eyes, heart, lungs, kidney, liver and also hamper our immune system. Keeping this in mind, Dabur Chyawanprakash Sugarfree, as a health supplement, has launched a new campaign ‘Aapka Angrakshak’ to raise awareness about the importance of strengthening immunity, maintaining vital organs health in addition to a healthy diet and physical fitness on this World Diabetes Day. Dabur Chyawanprakash Sugarfree gives you the goodness of Dabur Chyawanprash herbs with no added sugar. It has been clinically tested to be Suitable for Diabetics. It is based on a time tested 5000 year old formulation as per Ayurvedic Granthas with a concoction of 40 +ayurvedic herbs such as Amla, Ashwagandha, Giloy etc., along with pure ghee”

The TVC emphasises that Dabur Chyawanprakash Sugarfree is positioned as a product that helps neutralise free radicals and supports the health of vital organs through its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and immunity-boosting properties.

“Millions of people with diabetes face daily challenges managing their condition at home and work. Diabetes can weaken your immune system which increases the chances of catching infections. Dabur Chyawanprakash Sugarfree has been specially curated to meet the immunity needs of diabetics and people looking for sugar free solutions to boost their immunity. As a result of constant innovation by Dabur Research and Development Center, Dabur Chyawanprakash Sugarfree has been clinically tested and found to be safe for Diabetics. Regular consumption of Dabur Chyawanprakash Sugarfree helps strengthen the immune system and helps keep you fit by protecting you from day to day ailments like cough and cold. Through the ‘Aapka Angrakshak’ campaign, our mission is to urge people to be fitter and inspire a healthier future for everyone and empower them to start their healthy lifestyle with Dabur Chyawanprakash Sugarfree.” Garg added.