Dabur Chyawanprash brings back its 'Anti-Medicine Campaign’ with a festive twist

The film conceptualised by Schbang, urges individuals to choose Dabur Chyawanprash for a 3x immunity boost.
Dabur Chyawanprash has launched the festive extension of its ‘Anti-Medicine Campaign’ in collaboration with Schbang. The campaign encourages people to avoid consuming medicines unnecessarily and instead choose Dabur Chyawanprash to boost their immunity and overall well-being.
The brand has added a unique and festive twist to the campaign by addressing the trend of homes transforming into 'dawai ki dukaan'. The innovation aims to make people realise that they have been using medicines for almost every ailment and storing them at their homes, creating a stockpile that they could now decorate their houses with during the festive season.
From lanterns and window lights to rangoli and torans, every element has been designed using pills and medical containers, serving as a thought-provoking reminder to prioritise well-being over excessive medication.
Through the campaign, the brand reinforces the tagline, 'Roz Dabur Chyawanprash Khao, Ghar Ko Dawai Ki Dukaan Mat Banao'.
Rakesh Tahiliani, AGM, marketing, Dabur, said, "Through this campaign, we hope to instil the importance of choosing holistic health and well-being by proactively opting for natural supplements like Dabur Chyawanprash over unnecessary medications. The campaign will not only create awareness but also prompt individuals to think critically and seek more sustainable health solutions."
Rohan Hukeri, executive vice president, Mumbai, Delhi- brand solutions, Schbang, expressed, "Our collaboration with Dabur Chyawanprash for this campaign is a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating campaigns that not only capture attention but also deliver a meaningful impact. This festive extension represents a unique approach to addressing a prevalent health issue and we're genuinely excited to be part of spreading this crucial message."