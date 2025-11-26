Dabur Chyawanprash rolls out new campaign on daily immunity

Dabur India has launched a new Systematic Immunity Plan (S.I.P.) built around Dabur Chyawanprash, aiming to shift consumers towards a structured, daily approach to immunity.



The initiative outlines four areas: balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, daily intake of two spoons of Chyawanprash, and a new digital tool that helps users assess and track their immunity levels.

The plan includes an Immunity Score Assessment feature accessible through a QR code on Dabur Chyawanprash packs. Users receive an instant score based on lifestyle inputs, followed by personalised recommendations to help strengthen daily habits.

"Dabur Chyawanprash’s Systematic Immunity Plan reflects our commitment to holistic wellness. Immunity isn't a one-time effort; it's a daily ritual. We've combined the time-tested wisdom of Ayurveda, embodied in Dabur Chyawanprash with its 40+ potent herbs like Amla, Giloy, and Ashwagandha, with modern digital technology. This new Immunity Score Tracker empowers every individual to understand their unique needs and adopt the SIP in a systematic and personalised way," said Amit Garg, marketing head – Health Supplements, Dabur India.

The campaign introduces the Immunity Score Assessment digital feature to make health management interactive and personalised. Consumers can access this tool by scanning a unique barcode on the Dabur Chyawanprash pack. After answering a few simple questions about their current lifestyle and health practices, the user immediately receives an 'Immunity Score,' which serves as a benchmark of their immune fitness.



The tool will subsequently provide customised tips and recommendations on nutrition, exercise, and habits to improve their score and overall immunity, promoting a stronger and healthier life based on their individual needs.

This campaign is an integral part of our recently announced campaign 'Beemaar ya Taiyyar', designed to educate consumers on building and maintaining a strong immune system through consistent, mindful habits. Dabur is emphasising that a robust immune system requires daily, systematic attention for a healthier tomorrow, much like a financial investment. Mr. Garg Added.