Dabur Chyawanprash unveils the #AndarSeStrong campaign; demonstrates India’s rising sporting strength

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It showcases certain Indian Olympic athletes and honours those who inspire millions through their accomplishments.
Dabur, India’s science-based Ayurveda company, underlined its commitment towards some growing sports in India, with the 'AndarSeStrong' campaign under its brand, Dabur Chyawanprash.
Ideated and brought to life by The Bridge, digital sports media house for all things related to Indian Sports, the 3-month long campaign adopted a two-pronged approach for holistic impact and pan-India reach.
Firstly, the campaign gave a front-row view of how elite athletes outside cricket go about their day. A variety of top athletes from kabaddi, athletics, hockey and boxing were a part of this campaign, sharing their lives and routines while Dabur Chyawanprash was integrated to emphasise the theme of AndarSeStrong'.
Featuring a line-up of athletes like Tokyo Olympics Bronze-Medalist Mandeep Singh and Asian Games 2023 Silver-Medalist Jyothi Yarraji, the 'AndarSeStrong' campaign focused on celebrating stories of individuals who unleashed their inner strength and inspired millions across the country through their sporting achievements.
Next, Dabur Chyawanprash gave 3 documentaries as a part of the campaign at the grassroots level. The documentaries spotlight organisations like Bhiwani Boxing Club and One Thousand Hockey Legs that work to identify talents in marginalised communities and give them access to training and excelling in sports like Boxing and Hockey.
Dabur Chyawanprash's immunity-boosting properties, make it a preferred choice for millions of households across India. The brand's association with top athletes and academies underscores its dedication to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of fitness and well-being.
“We are committed to supporting the aspirations of Indian athletes at all levels. The ‘AndarSeStrong’ campaign, featuring Olympic athletes and Pro Kabaddi League players is a testament to our belief in the power of inner strength and resilience. By bringing organisations like One Thousand Hockey Legs and Bridges of Sports Foundation into the spotlight, we aim to inspire individuals to unleash their potential and pursue their passion for sports” said Rakesh Tahiliani, AGM of marketing - Health Supplements, Dabur India.
“We are proud to conceive & execute this campaign that aims to celebrate diverse sports like Kabaddi, Hockey, Athletics, Boxing, etc. As a responsible media house, we must educate the masses & raise awareness by bringing out such stories to the forefront. There wouldn’t have been a better brand than Dabur to collaborate with on this idea”, says Arshi Yasin, founder and CEO, of The Bridge. “Since this is an Olympic year, it becomes imperative for us to strengthen such storytelling to garner interest & engagement among the audience”, she further added.