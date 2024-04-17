Dabur Chyawanprash unveils the #AndarSeStrong campaign; demonstrates India’s rising sporting strength

“We are proud to conceive & execute this campaign that aims to celebrate diverse sports like Kabaddi, Hockey, Athletics, Boxing, etc. As a responsible media house, we must educate the masses & raise awareness by bringing out such stories to the forefront. There wouldn’t have been a better brand than Dabur to collaborate with on this idea”, says Arshi Yasin, founder and CEO, of The Bridge. “Since this is an Olympic year, it becomes imperative for us to strengthen such storytelling to garner interest & engagement among the audience”, she further added.