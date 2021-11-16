Dabur Chyawanprash’s TOI ad cautions against Delhi’s pollution

The print ad mentions how Dabur Chyawanprash helps to fight against PM2.5 - a harmful pollutant.
Once again, India’s Supreme Court is planning to impose a lockdown in Delhi. And no, this time it is not because of COVID, but due to the increasing pollution in the national capital and its surrounding cities.
Leading FMCG brand Dabur has released three full-page ads in Times of India’s Delhi-NCR editions cautioning the citizens on how smog and polluted air increase infections and lead to lung diseases.
The Dabur Chyawanprash ad highlights how it helps protect people from the ill effects of PM2.5. Fine particulate matter or PM2.5 is an air pollutant. When the pollution level in the air is high, it can lead to various health issues. These particles also reduce visibility and cause the air to appear hazy.
Rajiv Dubey, senior general manager-head of media, Dabur India posted about the ad on LinkedIn.
The ad mentions, “Dabur Chyawanprash is scientifically proven to protect your lungs from the hazardous PM2.5 particles found in smog.”
Dabur Chyawanprash is also available in a sugar-free variant.
