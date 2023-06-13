Dabur Cool King onboards Norah Fatehi as Brand Ambassador

“Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel is a revolutionary new hair oil that uses a unique cooling technology to soothe and relax. The specially designed chill tube contains peppermint and cooling crystals that work together with the 11 Ayurvedic herbs in the oil to provide a refreshing cooling experience. In today's fast-paced world, it can be difficult to find time to relax. However, it is important to take some time for yourself to unwind and de-stress. Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel can help you do just that. The cooling sensation of the oil will help to reduce stress and improve your overall mood” said Dabur India Limited marketing head-hair oils, Ankur Kumar.