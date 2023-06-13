Dabur Cool King onboards Norah Fatehi as Brand Ambassador

The Bollywood Star is the face of new Cooling Hair Oil.
Dabur India, has roped in Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi as the celebrity brand ambassador for its newly launched cooling oil, Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel.
This blockbuster collaboration between an innovative new Ayurvedic product and a Bollywood starlet is all set to delight consumers with a new campaign this summer.
“We are thrilled to partner with Nora Fatehi, the epitome of cool energy and natural beauty, to launch Dabur Cool King, a new cooling hair oil with a unique innovation. It has a specially designed chill tube with peppermint and cooling crystals to deliver an unparalleled cooling experience. Nora Fatehi is the perfect brand ambassador for Dabur Cool King. She is young, vibrant, and stylish, and she embodies the cool, refreshing feeling that Dabur Cool King delivers. Nora will be instrumental in deepening our consumer connect, particularly in the Hindi heartland, as we look to expand the brand’s footprint.” Dabur India vice president-marketing, Abhishek Jugran said.
Talking about her association with Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel, Nora Fatehi said: “I am thrilled to join forces with Dabur, a brand that has been trusted by consumers for generations. I am honoured to be the face of their latest innovation, Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel, a revolutionary new hair oil that uses a unique cooling technology to soothe and relax. I can’t wait to share this amazing product with my fans and the world.”
“Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel is a revolutionary new hair oil that uses a unique cooling technology to soothe and relax. The specially designed chill tube contains peppermint and cooling crystals that work together with the 11 Ayurvedic herbs in the oil to provide a refreshing cooling experience. In today's fast-paced world, it can be difficult to find time to relax. However, it is important to take some time for yourself to unwind and de-stress. Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel can help you do just that. The cooling sensation of the oil will help to reduce stress and improve your overall mood” said Dabur India Limited marketing head-hair oils, Ankur Kumar.
Speaking on the occasion, national creative director of Rediffusion Pramod Sharma said: “Nora is vivacious, she’s fun and she has turned in a dance performance in the commercial that is hi-energy and very entertaining. The Dabur brief to the agency was to create a TVC that would be very engaging and immersive for the Hindi heartland target audience and that is what we have delivered.”
"The cooling oil category has been dominated by a few players for years. However, Nora Fatehi's electric presence in the Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel ad is going to shake things up and redefine the category. The ad is refreshing, engaging, and features Nora Fatehi at her best. It is sure to capture the attention of consumers and make them want to try Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel,” added Kalyani Srivastava, Joint President of Rediffusion.
Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel film was created by a creative team consisting of Ramendra Vasishta, Rigved Sarkar. Puneet Malhotra directed the ad, and Lucifer Circus produced it.