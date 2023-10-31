Dabur Fem celebrates modern love in Karwa Chauth campaign

The campaign film is conceptualised and ideated by Schbang, a creative, media and technology transformation company.
Dabur Fem has unveiled its latest ad film as part of their #GlowOfLove campaign. The film encourages viewers to embrace the beauty of modern relationships and underscores that the nature of a relationship should never diminish the commitment shared between partners.
The film portrays the evolving dynamics of contemporary relationships, where love takes various forms. It tells the story of a modern live-in couple, both secretly deciding to keep a fast on Karwa Chauth without informing their partner. Each is uncertain about how their 'modern' partner would react, not wanting to make them feel uncomfortable due to the tradition.
The film ends with both partners sharing the same longing for each other's well-being, respecting the cultural significance of the festival. It serves as a reminder that, in the end, love is the source of the radiant glow in our lives.
Virat Khanna, head of marketing, skin care, Dabur, shared the brand's perspective, stating, “In modern relationships, ancient customs and traditions like Karva Chauth don’t find a place, as they’re seen as being regressive. We, at Fem, wanted our film to demonstrate the blend of age-old customs with the realities of modern-day relationships.”
Rohan Hukeri, executive vice president, Mumbai, Delhi - brand solutions, Schbang, added, " Our collaboration with Dabur Fem is a tribute to the evolving narratives of love and tradition in today's dynamic world. We aimed to craft a narrative that captures the essence of modern relationships while respectfully embracing the cultural significance of Karwa Chauth.”