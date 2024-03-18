Dabur Hajmola honours traffic manager Dorris Francis in the 'Achai ka Chatkara' campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Through this campaign, it aims to celebrate heroes like Dorris who make a positive impact in their communities.
Dabur Hajmola, a digestive from the house of science-based ayurveda company Dabur India continues its journey by paying tribute to the unsung heroes of our society through its campaign 'Achai ka Chatkara'. The video showcases the story of Dorris Francis, a 64-year-old traffic manager who has dedicated her life to her work.
According to the release, Dorris' life took a tragic turn 14 years ago when her daughter lost her life at a busy traffic junction. Instead of succumbing to grief, Dorris decided to turn her loss into a beacon of hope for others. Every day, she can be seen managing traffic at the same junction with nothing but a smile and determination. Dorris' ct of managing traffic has touched the lives of many and inspired others. Her story is a testament to the power of resilience and the impact one person can make in their community.
"We believe in celebrating the unsung heroes of our society who inspire us with their resilience and determination. Through our campaign 'Achai ka Chatkara', we aim to showcase the stories of these everyday heroes who have overcome challenges and made a positive impact in their communities. We are proud to feature Dorris Francis in our latest video and hope that her story inspires others to spread goodness and kindness in their own unique ways." Ajay Singh Parihar HOD- marketing OTC, Dabur India said.
Through this campaign, Dabur Hajmola celebrates the unsung women among us who make the world a better place, one day at a time. Dorris' act of managing traffic has touched the lives of many and inspired countless others. Her story is a testament to the power of resilience and the impact one person can make in their community.
"We, as responsible citizens, can take a step in serving the society and create change by doing something impactful to the lives of people. We must take a moment and thank all the unsung heroes and sheroes for their kind service by echoing their efforts to make the world a better place to live in. Dabur Hajmola urges all to bring forward the untold stories of these heroes with #AchhaiKaChatkara, intending to feature the deserving stories on their Instagram handle @hajmolaindia as a token of gratification." Parihar added.