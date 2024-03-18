Dabur Hajmola honours traffic manager Dorris Francis in the 'Achai ka Chatkara' campaign

According to the release, Dorris' life took a tragic turn 14 years ago when her daughter lost her life at a busy traffic junction. Instead of succumbing to grief, Dorris decided to turn her loss into a beacon of hope for others. Every day, she can be seen managing traffic at the same junction with nothing but a smile and determination. Dorris' ct of managing traffic has touched the lives of many and inspired others. Her story is a testament to the power of resilience and the impact one person can make in their community.