Dabur Herbal brings Diwali bash on Yug Metaverse

Tonic worldwide brings Dabur herbal closer to its consumers in Metaverse.
Last 2 years have been low on Diwali celebrations and this year people are looking forward to the festival. In order to make the festival fun and novel this year, YugMetaverse is launching a unique event this festive season called Metaverse Diwali Mela. It brings alive Diwali on Metaverse with life like virtual experiences of the traditional Diwali festival of street nooks, villages, streets, and big cities. Not only this, many programs will be organized that include shopping, Kavi Sammelan, the Ramayana show amongst others. It will also see Brands like Dabur Herbal toothpaste, amongst other large brands participating to engage with the new age audiences on this platform with games and branding.
Yug Deepawali Mela will be available on diwali.yugverse.com and Yug Metaverse App which is available for download on the App Store.
Yug Metaverse is India's first fully operational virtual metaverse platform where users can enjoy immersive 3Dexperiences.
Harkawal Singh, Head Marketing - Oral Care at Dabur India Limited, said "It is our pleasure to participate in this event and bring our brand alive in the first Metaverse Diwali party. Today new age consumers are expanding their social circle & seek to make great impressions every day, Dabur Herb'l Charcoal toothpaste which offers whitening along with fresh breath is the right fit. Being in metaverse diwali party enables us to build meaningful and new age experiences for the audiences today, talk to them in their language and stay relevant".
Unmisha Bhatt, co founder & chief strategy officer, Tonic Worldwide said "Our objective was to ensure we enable and connect Dabur Herb'l Charcoal with the audiences on platforms where they are present today and also help build engagement stories which are beyond the usual '30 seconds '. From the various custom experiences that we are building for several brands in Metaverse, our learning has been that engagement has been qualitative with higher time spent on the platform. With the overall diwali spends by multiple brands, it is important today to not just build a presence but ensure recall and build meaningful experiences "