Dabur Honey extols purity and quality, takes indirect dig at Saffola Honey in new ad

As per Dabur’s website, its honey brand has eight variants that start from 20gm and go up to 1Kg and the prices start from Rs 17 and cap off at Rs 395. On the other hand, Saffola which launched its honey offering in 2020 offers variants that range from 250gm to 1.5Kg and are priced from Rs 110 to Rs 430. The other players in India’s honey market include the likes of Patanjali, Beez Honey, Himalaya Forest Boney, and Honey Basket.