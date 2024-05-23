Dabur India launches a new product, 'Mr. Aam', with Kartik Aryan as its latest ambassador

“With seven different variants available in the Hajmola range, including the new Mr. AAM, Dabur continues to cater to the tastes and preferences of all generations, from the young to the young at heart. The launch will be supported across print, digital, outdoor, mobile and radio campaigns, featuring cine star Kartik Aryan. We will also be undertaking extensive sampling activities, offering our consumers a chance to taste & experience the new hajmola Mr.Aam,” Parihar added.