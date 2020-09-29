Dabur launches 'Ghar Ghar Immunity' initiative

The on-ground execution agency for the awareness program on the importance of immunity is Marketing Architects Communication.
Moving forward on its mission to create awareness about the importance of immunity to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Dabur today announced the launch of a new public oriented Initiative Ghar Ghar Immunity with highlighting the immunity benefits of Dabur Health Juice range in New Delhi.
Under this Initiative 15 joggers parks in New Delhi have been shortlisted where awareness of Dabur Health Juice Range, which has many beneficial effects on immunity and skin health among others are being shared with the people through wet sampling with automated touch free dispensers to maintain hygiene.
Along with the sampling, the joggers are also involved in the Initiative through personal engagement by making them brand ambassadors through customized template ads for each individual. The Template will be published on Dabur Health Juice Facebook and Instagram pages. The links of each photographs are individually sent to each brand ambassador through SMS.
Talking about the initiative, Ajay Singh Parihar, Marketing Head - Healthcare OTC, Dabur said that it is committed to its motto of being dedicated to the health and well-being of citizens.
"Keeping this in mind, we have decided to launch a public awareness Initiative to protect our national capital by building immunity to fight back. The Ghar Ghar Immunity Initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of Immunity during this pandemic with Dabur Health Juice range," says Parihar.
He added that "Dabur Health Juice Range combines the goodness of the important herbs that are attributed with immunity building properties along with other multiple health benefits. It is a natural immunity booster for the body and has good antioxidant properties which can help us fight better by building immunity.”
All the team members on ground are properly masked and face shields are being used while interacting with the people with regular sanitation. Proper hygiene is also be taken care to reduce the contact-based interaction.
While planning the Ghar Ghar Immunity Initiative, we were focusing on engagement of the Joggers with personal touch. It is a difficult task to plan and execute such an Initiative in the current situation and the challenge is to maintain proper hygiene and minimum touch while conducting wet sampling and hence we have touch-less sensor-based dispensers for Juice and water to give confidence to the people. Photographs of the participants will also be published on Dabur’s Social Media Planforms, Ankur Rajgadhia, Marketing Architects Communication further added.