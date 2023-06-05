Dabur Meswak recognises and showcases rare stories

This digital-first campaign - ‘Rare Stories by Meswak’, conceptualised by Pulp Strategy, throws a spotlight on people who have stepped out of the box to follow their passions and dreams. Dabur Meswak not only acknowledges these stories but also gives it the due glory that it deserves. The main objective of this campaign is to discover people across the country who are doing something different and to provide them with a platform through which their stories can be heard.