Dabur names Sara Ali Khan as the new face of Réal brand

“We are delighted to welcome Ms Sara Ali Khan to the Réal family. We are confident that this association will further strengthen the brand and help us build a better connection with our consumers. Réal has provided fruit nutrition to millions of consumers for over more than 25 years and launch of Réal Bites is a testimonial of Réal’s commitment to provide superior fruit goodness to consumers and meeting the evolving preferences of our customers. Packaged in a contemporary 180ml can format, Réal Bites is priced at an affordable Rs.40, making it an ideal choice for consumers seeking a healthy and flavorful beverage option on-the-go,” Monisha Prasher, G.M. marketing – foods, Dabur India said.