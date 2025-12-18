Dabur Odomos launches dengue season campaign using Hybrid’s VOX

Hybrid has executed a contextual digital advertising campaign for Dabur Odomos as part of the brand’s Dengue Free India initiative. The campaign was run in partnership with Starcom India and focused on reaching users consuming content related to dengue awareness and prevention.

The activity was timed around the seasonal rise in dengue cases and aimed to place Odomos messaging alongside relevant editorial environments. Hybrid used its proprietary VOX platform, which applies semantic and visual analysis to identify suitable content contexts, including articles related to dengue cases, preventive measures and mosquito repellents.

Ads were placed across publisher sites where users were reading health-related content, with targeting based on keywords such as dengue prevention and chikungunya awareness. The campaign primarily focused on audiences in Tier 1 cities and was designed to align with moments when users were actively seeking information on mosquito-borne diseases.

The execution used VOX’s full-format ad unit, which appeared natively as users scrolled through articles. The creative included a call-to-action directing users to a Blinkit landing page for purchase.

Vaibhav Rathi, head of marketing - Homecare, Dabur India, said: “We needed a solution that addressed a core challenge: mosquito repellence isn’t always top-of-mind for consumers. To tackle this, as a brand, we aim to not only nudge shoppers at the right moment but also build nationwide awareness and readiness for our broader mission of a Dengue-Free India. We set out to bridge this gap, and this one-of-a-kind technology made it possible. By using contextual relevance, it connected consumer needs with timely action, prompting shoppers to consider Odomos at the exact moment they were seeking a solution.”

According to Hybrid, the campaign reached over three million users and recorded a click-through rate of 2.3 percent, along with additional clicks beyond the initial plan.

Gandharv Sachdeva, country head – India, Hybrid India, said: “Creating relevant and engaging ad experiences that matter is at the core of what we do, and this campaign is a reminder of the power of contextual targeting and the genuine impact it has on users.”