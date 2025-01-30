Dabur Q3 results: Ad revenue drops 7.3% YoY to Rs 226.7 crore

Dabur India annouced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31st, 2024. Ad revenue for this quarter stood at Rs 226.7 crore, reflecting a 0.5% increase quarter-on-quarter from Rs 225.6 crore in the previous quarter. However, on a year-on-year basis, it saw a 7.3% decline from Rs 244.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

Advertisment

The company announced a 3.1% jump in consolidated revenue for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, with consistent market share gains across key categories and continued investments in consumer-centric innovation to drive demand. Consolidated revenue for Q3 2024-25 stood at Rs 3,355 crore, up from Rs 3,255 crore in the same quarter last year.

In a quarter marked by high food inflation, continued moderation in urban demand and a strong resurgence in rural markets, Dabur continued to build consumer engagement across its key brands in rural India with a focus on driving sustainable, profitable long-term growth.

“We focused on strengthening our competitive edge in the marketplace to gain market share in 95% of our portfolio and enhancing brand superiority to strengthen and consolidate our position in the categories where we operate,” Dabur India chief executive officer Mohit Malhotra said.

The India Business saw Dabur’s key brands and products post category-leading growths with market share gains across 95% of the portfolio, led by a 150 bps improvement in Hair Oils market share. With this, Dabur’s total hair oils market share now stands at its highest-ever 18%.

Dabur’s toothpaste business, led by continued demand for its flagship Dabur Red Toothpaste and premium brand Meswak, ended the quarter with a 9.1% growth. The Skin & Salon business reported a 5.6% growth while Hair Oils grew by 3.1%. The Digestives category grew by around 4%. The Foods business reported a 30% growth in Q3. The Badshah business also reported 15% growth in Q3.

Dabur's International Business reported strong constant currency (CC) growth of 19% during the third quarter, led by Egypt, MENA, US and Bangladesh.