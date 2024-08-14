Dabur Real's new fizz drinks debut with a Bollywood-style ad featuring Sidharth Malhotra

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the campaign spotlights Dabur Real’s new range of Fizz beverages.
Dabur Real, renowned for its beverage offerings, announces the launch of a new campaign starring Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the campaign spotlights Dabur Real’s range of Fizz beverages, which includes tantalizing flavors such as cranberry, orange, jeera cola, apple, and Nimbu.
The film has been choreographed to complement a captivating soundtrack, enhancing the visual appeal and charm of the film. With its lively presentation and a catchy melody, the TVC promises to resonate strongly with viewers, showcasing Dabur Real’s commitment to delivering delightful beverage experiences.
Mayank Kumar, vice president- marketing, Dabur India, said, “We are happy to expand our beverages category with the launch of Réal Fizzin and super excited to welcome Youth Icon Sidharth Malhotra to the Réal family. Réal offers the consumer the widest range of healthy beverages such as Réal Juices & Beverages, Réal Drinks and Réal Milkshake Frappe. With Réal Fizzin, our latest offering, the goodness of fruit is combined with the fun of fizz. We have launched Real Fizzin in 5 amazing variants– Cranberry, Orange, Nimbu (Lemon), Apple and Jeera Cola. We believe that our consumers will love this new Fizzin Drink as it truly offers the best of both worlds in terms of fruit and fizz.”
Commenting on the campaign, Vasudha Misra, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas shared, “A refreshing film for a refreshing drink. It says all that has to be said about Fizzin with effortless swag and some fun soundtrack. Nicely done by Mohit Arora and his team.”
The film is now live on all online and offline platforms.