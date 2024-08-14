Dabur Real's new fizz drinks debut with a Bollywood-style ad featuring Sidharth Malhotra

Mayank Kumar, vice president- marketing, Dabur India, said, “We are happy to expand our beverages category with the launch of Réal Fizzin and super excited to welcome Youth Icon Sidharth Malhotra to the Réal family. Réal offers the consumer the widest range of healthy beverages such as Réal Juices & Beverages, Réal Drinks and Réal Milkshake Frappe. With Réal Fizzin, our latest offering, the goodness of fruit is combined with the fun of fizz. We have launched Real Fizzin in 5 amazing variants– Cranberry, Orange, Nimbu (Lemon), Apple and Jeera Cola. We believe that our consumers will love this new Fizzin Drink as it truly offers the best of both worlds in terms of fruit and fizz.”