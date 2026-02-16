Dabur Red Paste brings back Chaubey ji as Dhurandhar in AI-led cricket campaign

Dabur Red Paste has rolled out a new cricket-season campaign under its long-running Chabaatey Raho platform, bringing back the character Chaubey ji, portrayed by Manoj Pahwa, in an updated, AI-led avatar called Dhurandhar.

Conceptualised by LOM Worldwide, the campaign draws from the intensity of cricket rivalries that dominate conversations during marquee matches, including India–Pakistan fixtures. It uses familiar fan banter and competitive exchanges to connect the brand’s core promise of strength with moments of high emotional involvement.

The campaign positions Chabaatey Raho as a mindset rather than a tagline, linking the resilience associated with strong teeth to the pressure and excitement of cricket viewing. By placing the brand within everyday fan reactions and discussions, Dabur Red Paste aims to remain relevant during peak sporting moments.

Prashant Agarwal - head of marketing, Oral Care, Dabur India said, “Cricket rivalries bring out a unique energy in India - expressive, passionate, and full of personality. Chabaatey Raho perfectly captures this mindset of staying strong and unfazed, no matter how intense the moment.”

Binit Kumar, AGM Marketing, Oral Care : Indians have great passion for Cricket, Food & Bollywood. Dabur Red has always leveraged these category entry points. In its 4th edition, this time Chaubey ji is back to entertain across matches. Join the movement and keep the spirit alive. Whether you're at the stadium or on your sofa, remember to keep cheering and keep munching with Dabur Red.

Krittika Marwaha, CEO, LOM Worldwide, commented, “The idea was to connect the brand’s functional strength with an emotionally charged cultural space. Cricket rivalries provided the perfect playground to express that thought in an entertaining, relatable way.”

Dalip Daniel, CCO, LOM Worldwide, said, “Chabaatey Raho is a wonderfully elastic platform. It allows us to dramatise confidence, resilience, and humour — qualities that naturally come alive during cricket season.”

The campaign is being rolled out across digital and social platforms, aligning Dabur Red Paste with cricket-led conversations throughout the season.