Dabur Red Paste brings back Chaubey Ji for India vs South Africa

Dabur Red Paste has rolled out the second round of its Chabaatey Raho campaign, timed with the 'India vs South Africa' cricket match. Manoj Pahwa returns as the character Shikari Chaubey Ji, continuing the brand’s take on cricket rivalries through humour.

Built around the provocation, “Chaubey Ji, African chokers kya fir khayenge thokar?”, the latest chapter captures the tension and banter that define such clashes. With his trademark humour, Chaubey Ji channels the voice of the Indian cricket fan.

While the narrative focuses on rivalry, the campaign is anchored in Dabur Red Paste’s core proposition of strength. Chabaatey Raho is positioned as an attitude, reflecting the fan’s ability to stay composed during high-pressure match moments. By connecting cricket’s drama with the brand’s promise of strong teeth, the campaign reinforces the idea of staying resilient throughout the contest.

Prashant Agarwal, head of marketing, oral care, Dabur India Ltd., said, “India vs South Africa is an intense contest. With Chabaatey Raho, we wanted to address that atmosphere in a way that feels entertaining and relatable, while staying true to the brand’s association with strength and confidence.”

Binit Kumar, AGM marketing, oral care, Dabur India Ltd., added, “Cricket rivalries naturally spark conversations among fans. Chaubey Ji helps us participate in these moments with a voice that audiences connect with. Round 2 builds on the platform’s spirit of light-hearted provocation for this season.”

Krittika Marwaha, CEO, LOM Worldwide, the agency that conceptualised the campaign, commented, “The platform stays culturally relevant. Each match offers fresh emotional triggers, allowing the campaign to remain engaging and shareable.”

Dalip Daniel, CCO, LOM Worldwide, said, “Chabaatey Raho lets us reinterpret confidence and resilience through humour, which is how cricket fans experience big matchups.”

Rolling out across digital and social platforms, the campaign indicates that the commentary will continue. As the cricket season progresses, Dabur Red Paste invites fans to follow the rivalry and remain ready for every twist.