Dabur Red Paste signs actor Amitabh Bachchan as new brand ambassador

Abhishek Jugran, Vice President-Marketing, Dabur India Ltd said “Dabur Red Paste has been our flagship brand and a proud son of the soil fondly referred to as “Desh ka Laal” with consistent market share gains year on year. In our endeavour to take the brand to every Indian Household, we have roped in the biggest superstar of India – Mr. Bachchan for our latest campaign. The campaign lays out how Dabur Red Paste, World’s No.1 Ayurvedic Toothpaste is a perfect amalgamation of Ayurveda proven with modern science making it the perfect solution for your Oral Care. We will be deploying an integrated marketing campaign across TV, Digital & out-of-home to drive preference & mindshare for Dabur Red Paste”.