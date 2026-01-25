Dabur Red Republic Day film focuses on instinctive courage in children

Dabur Red Toothpaste has released a Republic Day digital film titled Desh Ke Bacche, Desh Ke Sachche Laal, focusing on acts of courage shown by children during moments of crisis.

The film features real-life stories of children who have received the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for saving lives. It highlights incidents where children responded instinctively to emergencies, including stopping a fire caused by a gas cylinder and rescuing others from drowning.

The narrative is led by the children themselves, who recount their experiences without framing their actions as heroic. In their own words, they describe reacting to situations where someone needed immediate help, without considering recognition or reward.

The film also references how such spontaneous acts of courage are recognised through the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, which honours children who step into danger driven by values rather than training.

Commenting on the initiative, Prashant Agarwal, head of Marketing – Oral Care, Dabur India, said: “True courage doesn’t announce itself — it emerges in moments when values take over instinct. Through this film, we wanted to honour children who acted selflessly without thinking of recognition or reward. These young brave hearts reflect the values we deeply believe in as a brand — courage, compassion and a strong sense of responsibility towards others.”

Released digitally around Republic Day, the film adopts a reflective approach to patriotism by focusing on everyday acts of courage shown by children.