Dabur Red toothpaste ad uses cultural diversity to break category codes

“This disruption ensures that the ad is not lost in the generic category noise of dentists in white coats, and claims of whitening and germ protection. By not becoming a part of the background wallpaper of the conventional toothpaste communication, the ad is, perhaps, trying to ensure it gets noticed and, thus, keeps the brand salient and top-of-mind for its core audience. That core Dabur Lal audience knows what it gets from their brand. This ad just ensures that the brand stays embedded in their current memory.”