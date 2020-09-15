Dabur Red villainises Johnny Bravo-esque caricature in new ad

In the ad, which opens with, “Kabhi aapne socha hai ki jo aap chabaa rahein hain, uska profit koi aur chabaa raha hai”, Mr. Videshi is positioned as the foreigner who’s selling his (brand’s) products in our country. As the infographic ad rolls, it states that the products of Mr. Videshi’s brand are found in every household, and disrupt the supply chain of local brands.

The ad, which aims to promote homegrown brands, says, “Yahin ugao, yahin banao, aur yahin chabaao’ (produce here, manufacture here, consumer here). It ends with the message that India’s economy should be pushed further, and local brands should be promoted across borders.